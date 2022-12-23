Buck Stoval: Blame Donald Trump

There’s nobody else to blame but Donald Trump for the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. Trump is the one that brought violence to every one of his rallies and was cheered on each time he promoted and promised to pay all legal fees for anybody who committed violence on his behalf. But is he picking up the tab for his January 6th coup attempt? He should be made to pay the court costs for everyone he solicited to do battle for him, as well as all the injuries, deaths and property damage to the Capitol and Congress. The actual first branch of our government, that created the presidency.

The Executive branch attacked Congress on January 6th with the intent to do harm to the people and building of Congress. There is no mistaking that every speaker promoted a fight on behalf of the former president. Not there at the White House, but down the street at Congress. The rally was ginned up to fight and pointed toward the Capitol to overthrow the election.

Orchestrated by each speaker, the crowd was encouraged to get wild, fight like hell, and hunt down and terrorize our Congressional Leaders in order to disrupt and dismantle the sanctity and function of our Constitutional government. They all were leaders in the seditious coup. Trump, proud of his dramatic role, was prevented from leading the rebellion into the Capitol Building by the Secret Service. He then relished watching it for hours on TV. Calling out to his staff to “come watch this”. Only when he saw the police get the upper hand, he gleefully announced to his militia that it was a job well done, go on home and celebrate your loyal devotion to me.

People fought and died over his theatrical claim of a rigged election, but in his own words, he and his Republicans would put the fix-in. They tried in several states and D.C., but democracy survived despite their herculean effort, and for him, it was just good television.

The Republican leadership has an uncanny ability to attribute their own criminal intent to Democrats. Having long signaled that they are OK with violence, even on cops, as long as it’s Republican violence. But this coup is not over yet. It’s just in remission. Now more than ever, online letters and comments to local newspapers, on radio and TV, describe a Rwanda-style genocide, planned by the MAGA faithful against “the liberals”, as they say in Dixie when “The South shall rise again.”

By Trump’s branding of the free press as Enemies of the State, people have become distrustful of factual realities and are led to believe Violence directed toward the Press and normal social behaviors like shopping, to be patriotic events. Tens of thousands answered his call to violence on January 6th.

Trump previewed his attack on Congress. Tasting blood over a noisy but peaceful protest over George Floyds’ murder, he attacked them with batons, shields, teargas, and helicopters. That was the real photo op, not the one holding the upside-down Bible. Having disdain for transparency in government, the coup also included an idyllic plan to declare martial law and imprison or disappear Democrats at sea, like the coup in Argentina.

As in Rwanda, Republican radio personalities dehumanize Democrats as ideologically threatening vermin with a frequency that ingrains it into the obsessed listener’s thinking. That empowers a patriotically inspired attack on their liberal neighbors until genocide becomes their only mental relief available.

With all of this said about Trump’s personal Armageddon on facts and democracy, in order to pull the core of the party together, he calls relentlessly on his true believers to demonstrate their loyalty to him and to the nation to help him to revive again a race-based economy that has long been the centerpiece of the Republican Platform. Your choice is to continue with the coup or work to make a more perfect union by supporting the right to vote for those people who live in states less free than we are here in California.

Buck Stoval

Grass Valley