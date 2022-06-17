Brian Hamilton: The right, responsible thing to do

The last time I’d walked through Tom Dever’s front door there was cause for celebration, as his son, Taylor, and a pair of Nevada Union teammates had just signed national letters of intent to play college football.

Fifteen years later, sadness soaked that memory as I rang the doorbell, pulse pounding as I prepared to ask Dever and his daughter about Taylor’s death and a post-mortem diagnosis that points to the very game he loved as the leading cause of his demise.

Of course it made more sense upon hearing Taylor had CTE, that three-letter acronym for chronic traumatic encephalopathy football fans are hearing more often as more of the people we watch, cheer and jeer are having a hard time living a normal life once they’ve left the field.

And that’s what happened to Taylor.

“It’s very hard to wrap our arms around, especially for players who benefited in some ways from the game, the idea that it’s killing some of us,” said Chris Nowinski, Concussion Legacy Foundation co-founder and former college football player. “I don’t think, as a culture, we’ve dealt with that yet.

“People aren’t watching the game and thinking, ‘Wow, this is killing them.’”

ROOT CAUSE

The similarities in stories shared by loved ones of those lost are enough to convince even without diagnosis. Someone in his late 20s, or early 30s, starts to struggle with a lapse of focus, of memory, and seems more short-tempered and quick to anger as he just doesn’t feel right, feel like himself. He self-medicates with alcohol and drugs, which only makes things worse as even family and friends think it’s the booze or weed that’s the problem. And then prescribed pills are thrown into the mix.

But rarely do we get down to the root cause, until diagnosed after his death.

The truth is these are symptoms of someone struggling with CTE, a disease brought on by repeated blows to the head that often leads to the deterioration of the brain and quality of life. The experts studying the disease are concerned about what could be a coming wave in what’s already been a significant increase in the number of reported cases.

Tom Dever says he’s “not out to cancel football,” but supports the efforts by Nowinski’s nonprofit supporting the research into CTE. He wants to help provide parents with the kind of information Dr. Ann McKee and her team at Boston University continues to learn, so that they can make fully informed decisions on whether to allow their children to play football. And he applauds CLF’s “Flag Football Under 14” and “Team Up Speak Up” programs, as actual guidance that could make a difference for football families.

‘NOT A POSITIVE FORCE’

But even as some high-profile former NFL players like Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre are encouraging parents to keep the kids out of tackle football till 14, McKee and Nowinski say the league itself hasn’t been as receptive. The league would do well to team up with the foremost experts on the disease, if the goal is to learn as much as possible about CTE and support those struggling from its effects.

“I’m not in direct communication with the NFL,” McKee said. “I haven’t talked with them since 2014. They’re not interested in talking with me.”

The league was late to acknowledge the disease and talks a good game about its commitment to supporting research, a $100 million pledge in 2016, but Nowinski said it continues to recruit players to play tackle youth football because, as a league executive has said, it increases the chances those players will one day become fans of the league.

“That is the NFL’s Number One goal with this, trying to get kids to play football because they’re more likely to become a paying customer in the future,” Nowinski said. “On its face, that’s horrifying. It’s like Big Tobacco looking to continue hooking kids on smoking.”

“The NFL is talking out of both sides of its mouth on this issue,” Nowinski continued. “We created research that became too embarrassing to ignore. Hundreds of families of players who died have donated their brains for that research. The NFL is not being that positive force in the game.”

The NFL is one of the few entities with the resources to make a massive impact on funding research and supporting its former players. It could also help players adjust to life after football. When they come into the game, prospects are provided orientation programs to prepare them for life as a college athlete or professional football player.

Imagine a similar program for those who suddenly find themselves out of the game.

‘SUPPORT THESE GUYS’

“It’s hard for me to watch football now, and I have a bitterness towards it,” said Megan, Taylor’s sister. “I know he enjoyed it, so I’m happy he was able to do what he enjoyed.

“It doesn’t seem like (the NFL) cares. And if they truly did, they would help support these guys and the transition out of football.”

Zach Masch, Taylor Dever’s best friend and former college player, said when you’re part of a football program it’s like “bowling with the bumpers on,” with a structure of rigid routines set in place. Newfound freedom isn’t so easily navigated after leaving the game.

Such life changes are challenging enough, let alone what that’s like for someone struggling with the effects of CTE ravaging their brain.

Of course, the biggest change when a career comes to an end is leaving its violent nature on the field.

“It’s that adrenaline rush that comes once you put your hand in the dirt and you see the other guy on the other side of the line. You really can’t beat that adrenaline rush. It’s letting that inner beast out to play the game,” Zach said. “And when you’re done with football, somehow you have to tame that. What do you do? How do you calm yourself down? Maybe you need to meditate. Maybe you need to take some deep breaths. Maybe you need to write in a journal to find your purpose.

“There should be a protocol or treatment program specifically for athletes, not just football players, but athletes in every sport coping with life changes. So many athletes out there go through this. I think a lot of them in all sports can relate. This is the kind of stuff I’d want them to teach us, all of us athletes.”

Considering the billions made, in both college and pro football, on the backs of those who have put their own health and livelihood on the line to play the game and entertain us all, that just seems like such a small request.

And, considering what could be a coming wave of those struggling with CTE, it’s also the responsible and right thing to do.

Brian Hamilton is a former editor of The Union. Contact him at brianhamiltonre@gmail.com