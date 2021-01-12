Bill Murdock: Disappointed
I am disappointed by the caption and photo below the fold on Page 1 of the Jan. 7 edition of The Union. The caption refers to “people” sheltering when in fact it is duly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are sheltering from a mob of fellow U.S. citizens inside the Capitol. The photo looks like it was cropped to delete U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania being sheltered by Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado. I guess the huge photo of Trump supporters above the fold is more representative of The Union’s editorial bent.
Bill Murdock
Penn Valley
