Roger Strover: Become a member of The Center for the Arts

The great news of an effective vaccine for COVID-19 is finally giving us real hope for the performing arts.

I, for one, can’t wait to see live shows again! But wait. I must, at least for a few more months, which could prove to be more challenging than those we’ve already endured.

As a board member at The Center for the Arts, I have witnessed first hand the wonderful support our community has shown The Center — it is truly awesome. And I’m asking you to stay with us, to help us cross that finish line by continuing your financial support by becoming a member, renewing your current membership, or upgrading your membership to one of the higher levels.

Ours is a well-known story to most of us: The center closed for a massive renovation in 2018, undertaken to improve our experience and make the center more financially independent.

Upon reopening in March this year, those of us fortunate enough to attend the Tinsley Ellis show experienced all the improvements, including more comfortable seating, expanded bar/refreshment area, and a world-class sound system. And despite increasing seating capacity by more than 50%, the redesigned theater proved to maintain the sense of intimacy we have enjoyed for so many years.

Then, in some kind of perverse cosmic joke, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the center to close again. Ugh.

In response to these unfortunate circumstances, the center’s management and board of directors made several decisions.

First and foremost, we are determined to remain relevant to our community. The center now presents live concerts via streaming technology on a regular basis, free to members. We host art tours and exhibitions, conduct youth and adult arts education, and partner with other nonprofits along the way.

On the operations front, we pared expenses to the bare minimum, knowing we would have to rely on membership, grants, and donations to survive.

So far this has worked, but as I said, we still have a way to go. Won’t you join us?

Donations and memberships both big and small will make it possible for the center to continue. Today 2020 memberships are down by 49%. This year your contribution is more crucial than ever. The center’s 2021 plans are to keep creating, and we hope that you will join us in supporting the arts and the center. Memberships are paramount to keeping the doors open and making sure the center is here for artists and audiences when it is safe to reopen, and to ensure the future of the arts in Nevada County.

Become a member of The Center for the Arts, and your contributions will provide opportunities for artists and tech crews. Did you have tickets for a show in 2020? You can donate your tickets back to the center in exchange for a membership! It’s a great way to give back. Members are rewarded with a virtual front-row seat to all creative online experiences and events the center has coming in 2021. Plus, you’ll receive bonus gifts and entries into weekly drawings when you join before Dec. 31 during their end of year membership drive.

Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 for more information.

Roger Strover is a board member at The Center for the Arts.