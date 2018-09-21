Becky Goodwin: Help wanted: therapist for the nation

Sometimes I think this entire nation needs therapy!

We wound each other daily with both passive and aggressive attacks, from snarky comments behind other's backs to screaming road rage.

We are in a nightmare of family feuds, political divisions, theological conflicts, economic disparities and environmental horrors.

Civil discourse is almost nonexistent. Anyone who cries out for it gets accused of being "romantic" or "unrealistic."

We must share our great hopes and dreams with one another, and move forward into true peace-making and community-building together. Recommended Stories For You

When we "agree to disagree," we enter a fragile peace. Backfire is inevitable, when one point of view or the other can no longer keep silent. We don't know how to "agree to disagree" without becoming disagreeable!

Our collective psyche is in deep trouble. We are suffering some kind of toxic shock syndrome! Centuries of suppressed emotions, unsolved injustices, and rugged individualism have made us a mess! We are super-competitive, divisive, angry, unhealthy, depressed people. We need help!

I guess one could say, then, that the entire world needs therapy! But I am going to be specific to the USA. That's what I know best! And with some global travel, I have encountered less of this toxic behavior elsewhere, so I think it's an American problem.

For one thing, we have more "goodies" than any other place on earth, so we have more stuff to fight about. Robert Louis Stevenson penned, "The world is so full of a number of things; I'm sure we should all be as happy as kings!" Here in the USA, we should all be as happy as kings, if indeed kings are happy. But you know what I mean: with gorgeous natural landscapes, goods and services at our disposal, and unique constitutional rights and freedoms, we in the USA should indeed be happy people who might share eagerly, cooperate for common good, and build equity into our politics, economics and religions.

But no, we fight and debate, spite and irritate, demand and bully, and at our worst, we commit violence upon each other. The rash of mass shootings is a horrible symptom of a nation that is ill with selfishness, pettiness, suppressed frustrations, irrational fears and escapism. If we aren't outright attacking others with words or weapons, we are running away from our problems through addictions, obsessions with pleasures, or burning out from do-goodism.

I am reminded of one of the folk tales my Irish grandmother told, about a fisherman and his wife. One day the fisherman caught a fish, who spoke! The fish said, "Let me go back into the sea, and you will be granted a wish!" The fisherman wished for a nicer cottage, and let the fish go, and went home, and sure enough, there was a lovely little cottage where once a shack had served as home! But the fisherman and his wife got greedy. Every time the talking fish got caught, it was asked for more: a mansion, riches, a castle, servants, a kingdom … finally, the couple wanted the papacy! That was the last straw for the exasperated magic fish! The fisherman and his wife ended up back in their shack!

If we do not address our collective wounds, and stop the madness of excessive self-righteousness and greed, we will continue to suffer collective damage, and we may indeed lose what we have gained.

When I was a young woman in a therapy group for adult children of alcoholics, I learned an interesting image that helps people talk about difficult topics. "The elephant in the room" is any big topic that is being ignored. Couples do it, families do it, business and education and political and religious entities ignore, to their peril, the elephant. We pretend it is not there, because we do not want to deal with it, but an elephant in any room cannot be contained. It will eventually demand release!

What if we began to acknowledge and talk about the "elephants?" There are leaders and programs around to help us do this! There are programs for dynamic dialogue, awareness-raising about racism and sexism, religious programs of "holy listening," and the movement of "living room conversations," and don't forget good old-fashioned therapy! There are ways we can engage on hard topics without killing each other!

We absolutely must welcome these opportunities with mutual respect and genuine humility. Instead of going into a debate to "prove your point," you enter into a wider experience of listening, hearing what's really true for others, and realizing your way is not the highway.

We might even find out that the elephant is our friend! Aren't elephants wise beings with good memory and cooperative tendencies? They can teach us a thing or two! But first, we must see them and talk about them! We must share our great hopes and dreams with one another, and move forward into true peace-making and community-building together.

Becky Goodwin, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her opinions are her own do not necessarily reflect those of the Editorial Board or its members. She can be reached at EditBoard@theunion.com.