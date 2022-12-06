David Briceno: Beauty’s in the eye of the clothier

For women, beauty possesses valued currency while attractive men are valued for handsomeness. Nearly every woman desires prettiness, attractiveness, or looking as young as possible even when getting on in years.

It’s completely understandable. No complaints. No argument here. Most young 20-something people look pretty good. But contrary to what some may spew emphatically, no one wants to look bad forever.

Both men and women usually like to look good or would love feeling good about themselves, even if just occasionally. Feeling happy and contented is a much better feeling than suffering miserableness. That’s for sure. Dressing up helps elevate the mood. Clothes can help lift a person’s self-esteem since clothes can cover up more than just a body.

And hasn’t it been said historically that clothes make the man? How about women? Without question, yes. Clothes can aid in defining the woman within: the beauty within shining out as well. (Go figure the reverse of that one.)

No doubt, figure is in the eye of the clothier.

And undoubtedly, of course, beautiful women are prized in American society as well as in many other countries. Classy women are highly valued aesthetically in nearly every culture worldwide. They’re always in demand.

Whether it’s clothes that make the woman a woman or vice versa, no matter how the-chicken-or-the-egg-comes-first dilemma may unfold, there’s no denying the fact that right-fitting clothes help accentuate ladies’ and gentlemen’’ appearances for the better (and if not, then can somebody please explain why the suit store Men’s Wearhouse still is in operation or even why garment alteration services are offered at most dry cleaners’ stores in California and elsewhere).

In any case, in today’s modern society, it’s almost mandatory for workers holding down white-collar jobs where appearance is important — such as with courtroom lawyers, high-ranking government officials, Wall Street traders, among otherwise more or less high-tier SES professionals — in maintaining a professional appearance, so as to thereby exhibit a highly competent image in the workplace. It’s good for business. Image is nine-tenths of the law when selling products, it would seem. It’s a necessary component in profit maximization.

For those who work in county government offices, such as at Nevada County’s Rood Center, there’s no need to look absolutely stunning day in and day out dressed spiffy in one’s Sunday best. Work-wear clothes are informally “de rigueur” throughout governmental buildings scattered throughout California’s 58 counties. And it has become far less formal than in years past. (Even at the state capitol many officeworkers dress informally mainly for comfort.) But many jobs dealing with the public on a daily basis still require presentable appearances or encourage dressing up somewhat.

Notably, here in California, the trend has been to dress “loose as a goose.” Californians are noted for slackness in dress and liberal dress codes. That fact certainly even applies here for residents of western Nevada County. By the way, ever notice businesses here; how everyone dresses so casually? Also, notice that nearly everyone wears tennis shoes to work, instead of regular shoes.

In any event, for many, it’s simply force of habit dressing themselves up tastefully nice, except whenever just hanging around the house. After all, practically anything goes for threads in up-to-date, fashionably trendy California anywhere from the cheap to the sublime. It’s so “California-ish.” So, the one thing this state remains typically typical about is that people dress foremost for comfort. That’s a given. Hardly anyone gets dressed up anymore to go out (unless they’re trying to impress someone like maybe “doing lunch” together with colleagues, family or at a friends’ night out). If so, they look “out of place.”

Appearance matters. Looks tell all. It shouldn’t. And even though traditional dating has become almost nonexistent nowadays, still, young singles might run into problems in securing that one special person that they’ll hopefully settle down with for the rest of their life or until the red flags start waving like a bullfighter with no avail at dodging.

In online dating, SMV (sexual market value) basically stands for the degree of desirability as perceived by the opposite gender through positive or negative physical attributes. Size gets sized up quickly in the dating market. Don’t be a casualty.

Beauty comes in different shapes and sizes. But being morbidly obese ranks as the No. 1 unhealthiest of weight conditions. And being overweight often leads to heart disease, which is America’s No. 1 top killer.

Nevertheless, 2023 is just right around the corner. So, plan now to shed those unwanted pounds.

Indulge yourself in more physical activity this holiday season. Dress up!

David Briceno

Grass Valley