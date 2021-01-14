Audrey Denney: Doug LaMalfa is not a patriot

Before signing paperwork to have my name appear on the ballot for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.

Doug LaMalfa took this oath again on Jan. 3 while being sworn in to his fifth term. A mere three days after swearing the oath and hours after a deadly insurrection attempt on our nation’s Capitol by violent Trump supporters, LaMalfa voted to overturn the results of the presidential election.

It took LaMalfa just three days to forsake his oath and pander to domestic enemies of the Constitution.

For the past four years, LaMalfa has been one of Trump’s most loyal sycophantic puppets. LaMalfa either has nothing to say or he regurgitates baseless lies spoon-fed to him by his party’s leadership in D.C. The congressman has shown that he does not have an original thought and will blindly march in the direction that Trump and Republican minority leader McCarthy push him. LaMalfa reiterates the lines he’s been taught with an “ah-shucks” demeanor, which makes him almost convincing in his attempt to sell lies to his constituents.

LaMalfa’s most recent claim was one trying to protect himself from his vote Wednesday night which forever aligned himself with domestic terrorists, conspiracy theorists, and a president that is a grave threat to democracy. He was quoted on Jan. 7 as saying, “The court should have reviewed these claims. They didn’t. A simple reading of the U.S. Constitution’s plain language makes clear four states violated provisions on the election of the president.”

Trump and GOP leaders have filed and lost more than 65 court cases since election day attempting to invalidate the election. Trump’s own administration has called the 2020 elections the most secure in history. LaMalfa’s claim that the election violated provisions of the Constitution simply is not true.

The congressman is either lying in an attempt to advance politically or he is dull-witted enough to believe the baseless claims of election fraud being fed to him by his party.

Judge Stephanos Bibas, one of Trump’s appointees, said, “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof.”

The president’s legal team has spent two months claiming concrete evidence of fraud to the media while simultaneously admitting in court and under the threat of perjury that no fraud has occurred.

I have personally been the target of three years of personal attacks and lies from Rep. LaMalfa. Yet, after witnessing a full-frontal assault on our nation’s Capitol, our Constitution, our democratic republic, and lawmakers including himself, I was still hoping LaMalfa would find an ounce of political courage and decency in himself. Predictably, he did not. He was among 147 Republican lawmakers that decided their allegiance to President Trump was more important than truth, integrity and their allegiance to our country and the Constitution.

Teddy Roosevelt said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”

Doug LaMalfa is not a patriot. We deserve a leader that will put country over party. We deserve a leader who believes in truth. We deserve better.

Audrey Denney is a former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for California’s 1st Congressional District. She lives in Chico.