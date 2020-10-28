Alice Williams-Root: Hull and Norton are highly qualified

I’m supporting John Norton and Karen Hull for NID directors, though I can only vote for Norton. The two forums I listened to confirmed my support of these candidates, especially as it relates to rate increases. As 30-plus-year residents of Rough and Ready, we are very tired of the continual recent rate increases. Both candidates are committed to try to mitigate these increases and look for areas of savings and intelligent spending, whereas their opponents did not seem concerned with this issue. John Norton’s opponent, Johansen, pays only $72 a year for six inches of water. Due to an old legal settlement, but he did not deny this. How can he represent rate payers when he shares so little of the cost?

Hull and Norton are highly qualified. John Norton served for 28 years on the California Water Resources Board, and served as an interim NID director. Karen Hull worked for 12 years at UC Davis, where she managed a $33 million budget and 175 employees. Nancy Weber, former NID director and woman I greatly respect, is endorsing Norton and Hull. Help us control rate increases and promote transparency by voting for Norton and Hull. Every vote counts.

Alice Williams-Root

Rough and Ready