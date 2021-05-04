Alan Riquelmy: Looking for new editorial board members

You won’t see this on any cable news show.

A liberal speaker having a calm conversation with a solidly conservation counterpart on The Union Editorial Board.

They’d gone back and forth on some issue. Politely, naturally, not like the talking heads on TV. No need to shout. We’re all in the same room.

The topic of the discussion, years ago now, eludes me. One of many that would occur either in person or over email.

What sticks out is the moment when the left-leaning member paused, looked at their counterpart and said, “I’m a little frightened by how much I find myself agreeing with you.”

That exchange has been repeated since, in some form or another, and will again. It’s one of the many gems I’ve found while steering the editorial board over the past few years. Take away the lurching national issues, focus on what’s local, and you’ll find you’ve got plenty to agree upon with folks on the other side of the aisle.

Maybe you’d like to join the discussion.

The editorial board is looking for new members. People of different ages, experiences, occupations and walks of life are all welcome. Indeed, having a multi-faceted group isn’t just desired, it’s necessary.

That might be the best thing about the editorial board — regularly speaking with people who likely have different life experiences, hold a different worldview, and coming away from it better than when you walked in.

It’s not that someone will necessarily change your mind that makes it the best. Instead it’s the back-and-forth of genuine discussion with people you might not know. The lack of yelling is just a bonus.

Something has to rise to a momentous level on the world or national stage for us to discuss it. Even state topics are avoided for the most part.

One reason for that is because the higher up the political chain you go, the more we tend to identify with what side of the aisle we’re on.

But it’s also because we’re a local paper with a local editorial board that, for the most part, opines on local issues. I like to say that the president isn’t concerned about your trash pickup, or how much it costs. Congress isn’t worried about zoning in Nevada County.

The Supreme Court will make no ruling about Dollar General in Alta Sierra.

We — that’s you, me and most everyone living in western Nevada County — do care about these things. And we like to talk about them.

So, if you’re interested, send me an email at ariquelmy@theunion.com with the title of “Editorial Board inquiry.” Write a bit about yourself, your politics and why you want to join the board. What are your hobbies? Do you volunteer with any nonprofits? Are you politically active, or have you been?

What is it about Nevada County that you love?

We’re looking for all different sorts of people, except for maybe that last question. Everyone on the editorial board loves where they live. They chose to work here, and raise kids here. Some of them retired here.

We’re all different, and it’s difficult to reach consensus when that’s the case, but everyone has Nevada County’s best interests at heart.

You won’t find that on cable news.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com