Alan Riquelmy: Goodbye to online comments

My name appeared, handwritten, on the envelope.

This is new. Usually, it’s an email, sometimes pleasant, but don’t count on it. Phone calls, voicemails, are another popular option. A text, a quick thumbs up, yes, message received.

But this, a letter through the mail, I hadn’t seen this in a while.

It was from a Rough and Ready resident, Caroline DiMatteo. She wrote because of a fire this year in her area. Just a few weeks ago, the blaze was about two miles from her home.

She had to evacuate in 2017, when a fire was closer. This one was surrounded quickly, firefighters hitting it with retardant, working for hours to extinguish the flames.

In the past, this might have been a comment you found at the bottom of a story posted online. No more. The Union has done away with online comments on stories posted to our website.

We’ve gotten plenty of feedback on this change, which happened only recently. Some thought it might be a technical glitch. Others question the wisdom in removing this feature. Why pay for an online subscription if you can’t comment?

The post office’s markings are on the envelope’s stamp sent to me by Caroline DiMatteo. When was the last time I used one of those? A Christmas card, doctor’s bill maybe. It’s a forgotten art, really. Not just a letter through the mail, but the odd courtesy that comes with it.

Someone took the time to write a letter, print it and place it in the envelope. Then, carefully, the name and address must be placed, and a stamp, now covered by the post office’s mark, sealing the transaction.

DiMatteo wrote a poem about the firefighters, dedicating it to them for the work they performed. “The Angels of light,” it’s called. I wish we’d gotten it sooner. It could have been submitted to “Current,” our annual literary publication that includes poems and short stories from Nevada County residents.

But “Current” — like DiMatteo’s property, protected by the firefighters — will be here next year.

The letter is typed on regular printer paper, folded neatly in thirds and sitting in the envelope on my desk. I stare at it now, while typing these words.

In the past we had people in house stare at the online comments. There was a basic filter, a computer brain that would expunge the bad words some people are fond of using. But computers aren’t that savvy, and a crudely placed exclamation point can often fool the wisest algorithm.

So we had a reporter or editor monitor online comments, then farmed it out to a third party. But that was never quite right either. Their judgment led to the removal of some posts that should have stayed, followed by a regular back-and-forth with someone at The Union over the issue.

Ultimately, we chose to follow the path many other news organizations have taken — get rid of online comments. Readers can continue to post on our Facebook page. And they’ll continue to send us letters to the editor and Other Voices through email. You can find our email addresses at the bottom of the stories we write. You can email me at ariquelmy@theunion.com; Publisher Julia Stidham at jstidham@theunion.com; and Regional Editor Robert Summa at rsumma@theunion.com.

We’ll always be changing here at The Union, tweaking the large and small parts of the operation, just as people tinker with various aspects of their lives.

So let us know what you think about our change over online comments. Email, post a message on Facebook, and let us know your thoughts.

Or, if you’re so inclined, drop a note in the mail. I love a good comment.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249