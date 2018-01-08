12 Nevada County residents sign on to The Union Editorial Board

The Union has selected 12 community members to serve on its Editorial Board in 2018.

With nearly 30 applicants seeking a seat on the board, The Union certainly appreciates the interest shown from the community and the commitment to participate in this endeavor.

Each Editorial Board member will write their own monthly opinion pieces for The Union's Ideas & Opinions pages, as well as collaborate with board members in discussion to form The Union's weekly "Our View" editorial.

Those taking on this assignment are Jeff Dellis, Shanti Emerson, Becky Goodwin, Liam Lambert, Paul Matson, Terry McAteer, Rick Nolle, Jo Ann Rebane, Susan Rogers, Monica Senter, Dick Tracy and Mac Young.

Full biographies and photos of board members will be published in the Saturday, Jan. 27, print edition of The Union to introduce the board to the community.