The Native Way
“Let us put our minds together and see
what life we can make for our children”
Sitting Bull, Lakota-1877
The Tribe worked for everyone and everyone
worked for the Tribe.
Vince Alcantar
Nevada City
Business owners could benefit from people hanging downtown
I am a resident of Alta Sierra now for the past 7 years. I shop downtown Grass Valley often and I am highly in favor of the pedestrian mall on Mill Street. Granted we need more parking near by, but having a mall atmosphere is very pleasing to me. The one thing that I would like to see is some street musicians and entertainment.
The business owners could benefit greatly by having people hanging out for long periods of time. People get hungry and thirsty and could shop in the local businesses. I feel it would be a more welcoming place for people to gather.
Scott Campbell
Alta Sierra
Welcome immigrants if they meet certain standards
The most basic question in this debate is:
How do most Americans feel about walls and control?
Most of us live in houses with walls and doors.
I suggest we walk down our streets asking residents in their houses-
“Do you have locks on your doors?”
“Do you have a sign on the door that says -
“No need to knock or ask permission — just walk in with your family” ?
“I will personally see that any needs you have are met !”
How many would be willing to put up that sign?
Then should we not reflect that view in our countries borders??
When my immigrant parents came through Ellis Island in the early 1900’s they were asked 29 questions, checked for illness, mental health, destination address, occupation, possession of at least $50 in cash.
Any with illnesses, polygamist, anarchist, criminals etc were sent back.
Yes, we welcomed immigrants — if they met certain standards.
Most of us only invite people into our house if they meet certain standards and only for a short time.
Art Krugler
Grass Valley
