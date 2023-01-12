As we view 2022 in our rear-view mirrors, we might want to recall some of the fairly significant events which occurred during the past twelve months. Some were awe-inspiring, some were tragic, and some were simply mundane.
In the awe-inspiring column, a fusion energy breakthrough was announced from the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore Labs. In a small, but very important step toward a serious source of clean energy, a bit more power was created from a controlled fusion reaction than it took to produce it — A tiny step which may lead to a huge leap in technology.
The first set of full color images from the James Webb Space Telescope showed distant galaxies in exquisite detail, opening a new avenue for gleaning knowledge about the cosmos.
Scientists unveiled the first image of Sagittarius A, a black hole at the center of our galaxy, the result of an international effort known as the Event Horizon Telescope Project.
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into an asteroid to alter its trajectory, in a successful test of a technique that could one day be used to protect our planet.
In what must be some sort of record, the United Kingdom had three prime ministers in just two months, and their nation grieved the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest reigning monarch.
Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine. To the surprise of the Kremlin and most military experts, Ukraine withstood the initial onslaught and has been valiantly working to turn back the Russian forces ever since.
Benjamin Netanyahu pulled off a political comeback with a victorious run for Prime Minister in Israel’s fifth election in under four years.
Protests in Iran began when the “morality police” in Tehran arrested a young woman for failing to cover her hair properly. After learning she had died in police custody, protests spread quickly throughout the country. Iranian security forces killed as many as 450 protestors on the street and the government began publicly executing protestors convicted in rushed trials. The persistence of the protests despite this repression prompted speculation that Iran may be in the early stages of a new revolution.
The bomb-maker in the 1988 terrorist attack that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, was arrested and will face charges in US federal court.
Three years after Covid-19 burst onto the scene, the head of the World Health Organization declared that the end of the pandemic is “in sight.” Many countries abandoned lockdowns, travel restrictions, and related measures that had been imposed.
After four decades of low inflation, 2022 saw inflation return with a bang, particularly effecting fuel and food prices. In an attempt to break that cycle, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates multiple times throughout the year, and Americans saw mortgage rates rise.
Xi Jinping claimed his third term as China’s leader, signaling greater state control over the worlds’ second-largest economy, and a more fraught relationship with the US and the West.
Apple’s value briefly hit the $3 Trillion mark in January, making it the first publicly traded company to do so. Its value has since declined, and a round of weak earnings reports marked a potential end to the tech boom, with Meta, Amazon, and other companies announcing big layoffs. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reported its first revenue decline since the company went public ten years ago. Its stock was down more than 70% in 2022.
Elon Musk closed his purchase of Twitter and began by firing many of the company’s top executives.
Cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection and the founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by US prosecutors with fraud and conspiracy a day after being arrested in the Bahamas. A lawyer for the failed crypto exchange told a court in December that a substantial amount of FTX’s assets were missing or stolen.
Republicans won enough seats for a majority in the House of Representatives, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will not seek to remain the House Democratic leader, ending a two-decade run as one of the nation’s most powerful political figures.
A baby formula recall hit Abbott Laboratories resulting in a serious baby formula shortage in the United States.
Elizabeth Holmes was convicted and sentenced to eleven years in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company, Theranos.
Kentanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the United States Supreme Court.
A Gallup poll revealed that more Americans are smoking marijuana than cigarettes for the first time on record.
The Boston Marathon returned after two years of pandemic disruptions.
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, winning their first title since a sign-stealing scandal tarnished their 2017 championship in the eyes of many fans.
The Los Angeles Rams came from behind in closing minutes to win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.
A first for the middle east, the 2020 World Cup was held in Qatar. Argentina defeated France on penalty kicks for its first World Cup title since 1986. Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman lead referee at a men’s World Cup match when she officiated a game between Costa Rica and Germany.
In the last days of 2022, the world saw the loss of the famous soccer player Pele, American newswoman Barbara Walters, and Joseph Ratzinger, more widely known as Pope Benedict XVI.
And just for fun: Judah Grace Spear was born at 2:22 AM on Tuesday, 2/2/22 in labor and delivery room 2 at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center. Judah weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, equaling 122 ounces.