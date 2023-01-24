Hit, or Miss? (Bill Lambert, Penn Valley):To Merritt Garland and Jack Smith, depending upon whether or not they choose to prosecute President #45 and his several henchmen for their blatant and obvious national criminality, or whether they choose to let it slide into the ignominious annals of history. Certainly, there’s sufficient evidence. It’s a question of political spine.
Hit (John Huggins, Nevada City): To The Union for publication of the non-partisan January 20 article on accelerating California electrical power demands and solutions. The excellent article by Nadia Lopez of Cal Matters clarifies the massive and escalating California power system imbalances. All Californians ought to understand a bit more about implications to our lifestyles-which are going to change whether we are working to facilitate or fight the responses to the power dilemmas.