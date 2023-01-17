I too am concerned with the increase in homelessness in our community and elsewhere, but take a different approach. I’ll take this opportunity to respond to Tom Durkin’s 6-part series critiquing the Code Compliance Division of our Nevada County Community Development Agency (CDA).
My wife and I relocated to Grass Valley 23 years ago; I recently retired after over 50 years of Architectural practice in the Bay Area. I have worked with many CDA’s and non-profits in the Bay Area and continue to work with several local organizations. I am passionate about supporting safe communities for families and better opportunities for youth.
The issue of housing is important in our, and every, community. Laws and Codes are created to benefit and protect all of our citizens; the housed and unhoused. My career, which included forensic evaluations of building conditions, was based upon providing safe and healthy environments for the public. My experience in Construction Management was to meet those requirements efficiently.
Tom opens his treatise with reference to site conditions that have existed for nearly 20 years and the occupants being “safely housed” in rented trailers, but doesn’t acknowledge negative issues. He contends that the County’s actions were irresponsibly enforcing “zoning codes”, not recognizing that this obligation is only a portion of the CDA’s responsibilities. Our governmental agencies are tasked with protecting the public, the general population. The Code Enforcement Division is “complaint driven” by any citizen and that responsibility can’t be ignored.
Regarding the issue of having to evict a tenant who, in the owner’s description was “a rapist and extortionist”, she could have been found liable. I have observed that tenants of “non-standard” housing may sue their landlord for their accumulated back-rent. Similarly, a Bay Area city was sued for the loss of lives by not enforcing known health and safety code violations. I have regularly heard accounts of unhealthy conditions (mold, poor insulation, inadequate sanitation, dangerous electrical/heating, etc.) from families escaping the trailer environment.
The allegation of impropriety of an Officer by the owner, calling him “a Nazi”, and the reference to being “gang-raped” may be a reflection of our current society that reflects disrespect for authority when it doesn’t agree with our individual position(s). My experiences with our County officials have been very positive compared to other communities. Legalities and liabilities dictate the performance of many duties. Some County agencies may suffer more from a lack of transparency than accountability. Our NC Code Compliance is bound to “confidentiality” for the benefit of all involved parties.
In the Bay Area, I often heard references to “Slum Lord” by renters who had grown weary of building conditions in aged and/or poorly maintained buildings. Does this apply? Similarly, I’d ask if a “Go Fund Me” account is necessary to remove the trailers? Adequate trailers could be improved or relocated. See, we can form opinions without the facts; I’ve seen profiteering by individuals using a difficult circumstance. It is easy to share an opinion when you don’t have an obligation to the truth, nor the responsibility to uphold the law.
Tom is called to “speculate” why the Supervisors won’t answer his queries, while he states that “The county’s top priority is to prevent homelessness.”, when homelessness is one of 8 identified priorities. Tom further acknowledges his treatise has inspired “outrage and protest … against Code Compliance …”. This makes me harken JFK’s “Ask not what your Country can do for you, ask what you can do for your Country.” Apparently, we’ve not yet learned that our non-government organizations (NGO’s) are most effective in solving community problems. Example: Developers can build apartments for $400 a square foot, while a College may spend $750/s.f, while the State spends $1,150/s.f.
Conclusion: Ask not what our County can do for us, ask what we can do for our Community! I suggest you invest your skills, time and finances to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Hospitality House, Salvation Army and Sierra Roots.