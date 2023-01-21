Staff Writer
Big plans are in the works for the Higgins Corner area of South County.
For over two years, county planners have been working to draft the Greater Higgins Area Plan (Area Plan), which defines areas for commercial, residential, and recreational development along the Combie Road corridor.
Last week, planners moved one step toward that reality by approving the Area Plan, which will now go before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors for approval and amendment to the county’s general plan.
The Area Plan includes land located east of Highway 49 to the north and south of Combie Road, which encompasses Higgins Village, Higgins Marketplace, Bear River High School and the Higgins Fire Protection District Station 21.
“The primary goal of the plan is to retain the rural, small-town character of the Greater Higgins area, while serving the basic needs of the surrounding community and providing a gateway to those entering southern Nevada County,” according to Nevada County Senior Planner Kyle Smith.
Nevada County collaborated with the community to design a “blueprint” that would allow development in the future. Collaboration included the communities of Lake of the Pines, Darkhorse, Lake of the Pines Ranchos, and the South County Area Municipal Advisory Council (SCMAC).
SCMAC served as a key partner in the development of the plan, meeting monthly, advising, and ensuring the Area Plan promotes the community’s vision. Public workshops engaged the community in the process through advertisements, flyers, social media, information booths outside of Holiday Market, and additional meetings over a two-year period.
“I’m just impressed and proud to be part of something that was so cooperative. Most areas today, there’s a combative force on every topic, and we didn’t see that in a year and a half of working with the community. It was respectful, very professional,” Gary Baker, a member of the SCMAC committee, said.
Erin Sullivan, chair of SCMAC, described how small revisions were made to the Area Plan and then recommended that the Planning Commission approve the Area Plan and be adopted by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Sullivan thanked Planning Director Brian Foss and Associate Planner Kyle Smith, both from the Nevada County Planning Department, as well as many others who organized the meetings and community engagement.
Sullivan emphasized that District Two Supervisor Ed Scofield and all the supervisors ensure that community members don’t just have an opportunity to provide feedback, “but to really engage in and be coordinators of the process of envisioning and directing the future development of our communities in a way that is meaningful to us.”
Other local residents were not impressed by the notification process and urged the Planning Commission not to approve the Area Plan.
Matthew Russell said that the notification was “minimal at best.”
“Last December, near the end of the planning process and during the biggest holiday of the year, letters were sent out to residents notifying them of the initial study,” Russell said. “… I spoke with my neighbors and not one of them heard of it until this letter came out. … Why weren’t these letters sent out at the beginning of the process? Why at the end of the process, during the biggest holiday when people are busy?”
Russell went on to say that he contacted 22 residents within the Area Plan, and not one knew of the process underway and that all of them “opposed building up the area, especially with apartments, subdivisions, and a hotel.” Russell told the commission that the Higgins area and the nature of the properties is currently a place for “flowing waterways and animal habitat.”
“The plan specifically states that the plan illustrates housing projects such as compact residential development, affordable housing, multifamily housing, cottage courts, townhouses, duplexes and a hotel,” Russell said.
The “class sizes” at the nearby Bear River High School were potentially in danger of increasing as well, according to Russell.
Later in the meeting, Bruce Brubaker, a consultant for the Area Plan, said that he had spoken with Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts, and that the school is currently under enrolled, suggesting that there is room for growth when families move into the area.
District Two County Planning Commissioner Laura Duncan, who represents the south of Grass Valley, Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines area, said, “What I like about the plan is that it is transparent. … It will be a blueprint for developers who want to come to this area. … The Higgins area is growing.”
Duncan went on to say that one of the concerns she has heard is that “businesses are having trouble attracting workforce because there are no reasonably priced accommodations for them. … We are a diverse community. It’s not all seniors and families.”
During early stages of community involvement, residents from Lake of the Pines, which borders the Area Plan, requested “convenient connections for people traveling by means other than motor vehicles,” such as walking, biking and golf carts to Higgins Corner.
Safe evacuation routes during emergency events and traffic congestion were issues brought up by many Greater Higgins Area residents.
Ensuring that sufficient infrastructure, such as power, roads, water, and internet are provided with future development was built into the plan. Utilities for current residents will not be impacted.
The Area Plan will not make any changes to the zoning ordinance. The Area Plan specifically serves as a blueprint with guidance on land use, economic development, transportation and circulation, public facilities and services and design goals and guidelines.