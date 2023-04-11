Staff Writer
An update on economic inflation in the City of Grass Valley is on the agenda for tonight’s scheduled Grass Valley City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the city hall chambers located at 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
Joan Michaels Aguilar from HdL Companies, the City’s sales tax consultant, will share a brief presentation, and will then answer questions the council members may have.
Also on the agenda are changes to how large supermarkets, food contractors, or even restaurants recycle food not consumed but still edible.
The Grass Valley City Staff was recently notified by California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) that the Grass Valley Municipal Code is currently not consistent with California Code of Regulations that defines tier one and tier two food generators.
Council members will consider approving an ordinance prepared by Zac Quentmeyer, Deputy Public Works Director, that will amend the existing Grass Valley Municipal Code and make it align with the California Code of Regulations.
As of January 1, 2022, tier one commercial edible food generators are required to donate surplus food to local food banks or other food recovery organizations.
Supermarkets defined as a full-line, self-service retail store with gross annual sales of $2,000,000, or more, and which sells a line of dry grocery, canned goods, or nonfood items and some perishable items are considered tier one, according to the CA.gov website.
Cafeteria food service contractors who may contract with K-12 schools, universities, government offices and cafeterias, corporate cafeterias, and hospitals are also defined as tier one, according to CA.gov.
Food concession contractors who contract with sporting, entertainment, and convention facilities and airline food service contractors are all considered tier one and will need to immediately begin donating their food instead of throwing it out to be in compliance.
Tier two commercial edible food generators typically have more prepared foods to donate, which often require more careful handling to meet food safety requirements such as time and temperature controls and will need to comply by January 1, 2024, according to CA.gov.
Tier two includes restaurants with 250 or more seats, or a total facility size equal to or greater than 5,000 square feet, and hotels with an on-site food facility and 200 or more rooms.
Health facilities with an on-site food facility and 100 or more beds will need to comply as a tier two food generators and large events such as a sporting event, a flea market, or a festival, that serves an average of more than 2,000 individuals per day of operation of the event, according to CA.gov.
Additionally, council members will consider the approval of a professional services agreement with Sauers Engineering, Inc. for an infrastructure needs study for the southern sphere of influence and Grass Valley RV park annexation areas.
The studies would provide the information necessary to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in the County’s Sphere of Influence to encourage development of housing units. Zoned lands include multiple family, medium density, and low density dwelling units for a total of 339 dwelling units.
The Southern Sphere of Influence Planning & Annexation Project is located along the east and west sides of Highway 49 beginning in the vicinity of McKnight Way and extending south to La Barr Meadows Road and to the western boundary of Empire Mine State Park.
Council members will review and consider professional service agreements for two landscape design services with Melton Design Group, Inc. and Living Outdoors Landscapes.
The Council will also consider approving travel and related expenses for Mayor Jan Arbuckle to attend three National League of Cities Conferences for 2023. The fiscal impact will be limited to hotel room, airfare, and the conference registration. The anticipated cost for all three conferences would be around $10,000.