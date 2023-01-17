NEVADA CITY police Chief Dan Foss gets a gold star for the graceful way he took responsibility and voided 10 parking tickets. Local officials can learn from his example…PG&E IS far from perfect, but it has a better batting average than the Sacramento Municipal Utility District when it comes to keeping the power on during our recent series of storms…OUR UNDERPERFORMING high schools don’t figure to get better when class sizes are increased if teachers accept a new pay offer…BOTH POLITICAL parties are pointing the finger at the other guy when it comes to careless handling of classified documents. Trump and Biden are equally guilty…LAST YEAR’S stock market performance reminds me of an old joke: “How do you make a small fortune in the stock market? Invest a big fortune.”…
Welcome to the NEW theunion.com Current Subscribers. Set Up Your New E-Edition Access
Live scanner feed here: