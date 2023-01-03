Observations from the center stripe: Consumer edition
DOWNTOWN Grass Valley keeps removing parking spaces without adding new ones. We’ll see how that plays with consumers when the new Target opens…GOOGLE IS promoting the ability of its new Pixel cell phones to edit items you don’t like out of pictures. Just what I need: More deception in my life…CONSERVATIVES are criticizing the SEC and other federal regulators for failing to stop the FTX crypto fraud. Are these the same people who are always complaining about regulations hobbling American enterprise?...HERE’S A shocker: Sean Hanity and Tucker Carlson testified under oath they never believed the claims they spewed on Fox News about Dominion Voting Systems rigging the 2020 presidential election…