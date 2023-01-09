Tonight's meeting of the Nevada Joint Union High School District will review the California School Dashboard (CSD) which is an online tool that displays the performance of districts, schools, and student groups.
The Dashboard is intended to measure six areas of focus that show how districts and schools are performing under California's school accountability system. Schools receive a rating of very high, high, medium, low or very low.
Districts are rated on academic performance in English language arts and math, the progress of English learners within the district, chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, and suspension rates. Career and college readiness will resume as an additional measure in 2023.
Local measures are information collected by district and county offices as well as charter schools and include school climate, surveys, parent involvement, and the availability of courses.
Standardized test scores and data taken from California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System (CALPADS) is the main source of data for state measures.
The Dashboard data is used to prepare Professional Learning Communities (PLC) for teachers to address areas of need. Other programs
The districts ratings are then compared to state-wide averages. To view the slideshow presentation, go to https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/Dashboard%20Presentation%20Jan%202023%20_%20Board%20Presentation_409591hkbrg5rmixwvilocrew110ea.pdf