The second of two town halls to discuss the closure of the Rough and Ready Fire Department and possible consolidation/annexation with the Penn Valley Fire Department was held March 8th at station 43 in Penn Valley. Consolidation Committee members Bruce Stephenson Penn Valley Fire Board Member, Tom Nelson Rough and Ready Fire Board Member, Terry McMahon Penn Valley Board Member, Doug Wittler Rough and Ready Fire Board Member, Don Wagner Penn Valley Fire Chief, and Sue Hoek Nevada County Supervisor were all in attendance along with approx. 100 public guests.
Topics discussed were the financial shortfalls of the Rough and Ready Fire Department and possible merge with neighboring Penn Valley Fire so service into the Rough and Ready District can continue. Tax allocations, emergency funding, and staffing through a donation process were also discussed.
The Consolidation Committee is to present it’s findings and a recommendation will be brought to the full Rough and Ready Fire Board next Tuesday March 14th at 6:30pm.
A third Town Hall Meeting will be conducted for all of Rough and Ready and Penn Valley residents at a future date.