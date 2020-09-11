Zoom presentation with author Mila Johansen

Community members are invited to take part in a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 with Nevada County author Mila Johansen. Sponsored by the Business & Professional Women of Nevada County, Johansen is a public speaker, writing coach, teacher and writer. She is the author of 22 plays and musicals that circle the globe, as well as five books. She has just finished the book, “From Cowgirl to Congress” about her famous suffragette grandmother, Jessie Haver Butler, who was on the front lines of the suffrage movement in Washington D.C. and was reportedly the first woman lobbyist. Find the Zoom link at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.

The mission of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County is to support and promote equity for women. The group offers encouragement awards and academic scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. Even while under stay-at-home orders, the club has continued to give grant awards to deserving women. Donations can be made at http://www. bpwnevadacounty.org.