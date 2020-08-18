Zoom presentation on women’s battle for the vote
All are invited to the virtual meeting of Business & Professional Women’s (BPWNC) meeting at 6 p.m. today for a stirring and inspiring program, “Winning the Battle for the Vote.” Guest speaker Professor Janet Rankin will discuss the long and difficult struggle for political equality for women. Rankin teaches history and women’s studies at Sierra College, as well as through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program. She talk about how women attained their goal — by asserting their rights, recruiting allies, building coalitions, winning elections and, finally, convincing lawmakers of the rightness of their cause. BPWNC recognizes women from all cultural backgrounds who laid the groundwork for changes that followed. Values such as building community and reducing violence catalyzed many to join efforts to establish justice and defend the struggle for rights that continues today. BPWNC’s mission is to support and promote equity for women in every aspect of their lives. Founded in 1919 shortly after the 19th Amendment was passed, the mission of the organization has not changed. They continue to offer encouragement awards and academic scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. Find the Zoom link at BPWNC’s website at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org. For more information on activities and programs or to access scholarship applications, please visit the club’s website.
