Zoom class on self care for asthma and shortness of breath

As part of her Zoom healing series, Nevada City bodyworker Chula Gemignani will teach an online course on self care for those experiencing asthma and shortness of breath. Scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, Gemignani will provide a simple explanation of what happens to the body during an asthma attack and provide an effective self-care massage and acupressure sequence that can help relieve symptoms.

Also included will be a healing meditation and a group discussion where participants share remedies that have helped their own healing. Those interested should register for the Zoom meeting before 5 p.m. today. If there is a problem locating the Zoom meeting, call 530-798-9998 at least two hours before class. Cost is $35. To register, email chulagem@gmail.com. Gemignani has been a bodyworker for more than 15 years and a pregnancy massage specialist since 2009. She incorporates many modalities and is widely known for her Dynamic Fascial ResponseTM massage method and somatic healing practice. She is an approved instructor of massage therapy by the The National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork.