Zion Capital announced it has implemented Nitrogen, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints how much risk investors want, how much risk they currently have in their portfolio, and how much risk they need to take to reach their goals.
Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Nitrogen quantifies the semantics of the financial advice industry, replacing confusing and subjective terms like “moderately conservative” and “moderately aggressive” with the Risk Number®, a number between 1 and 99 that pinpoints a client’s exact comfort zone for downside risk and potential upside gain with a 95% Historical Range. Financial professionals then build an investment portfolio to match the client’s Risk Number and chart a clearly defined path to achieving the client’s goals.
Nitrogen was twice named one of the world’s ten most innovative companies in finance by Fast Company Magazine and has appeared twice on the Forbes FinTech50 list.
Zion Capital Founders Lucas Mijares and Jesse Ettlin have enjoyed improving their client experience by using the award winning software. “Nitrogen Wealth has been our guiding force, empowering us to serve our clients with unwavering integrity” Mijares said. Ettlin added, “It’s cutting-edge software has elevated our ability to leave our clients better than we found them at each appointment, fostering trust and strengthening our firm’s reputation.”
“Successful long-term financial outcomes are built by investors making one good short term decision at a time, and that only happens when great financial professionals equip them to do so,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Nitrogen. “It’s so great to see Zion Capital using the Risk Number to help their clients understand and react to risk appropriately, because that’s ultimately how amazing financial professionals turn clients into fearless investors.”
