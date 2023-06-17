Zion Capital is led by founders Jesse Ettlin and Lucas Mijares. Jesse was voted Nevada County’s Best Financial Advisor in 2022, while Lucas was invited to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next Gen Advisor Summit, exclusive to only the top wealth advisors under 40 years old in the US. To schedule a complimentary consultation and experience the difference, please call 530-955-5402 or schedule online at zioncapital.io.