YubaNet’s April 9 Town Hall discusses fire season and safe use of local trails
YubaNet’s weekly Town Hall series continues Thursday, April 9, with a webinar on “The Small Outdoors,” according to a press release.
The webinar will discusses how residents can use this time to harden their properties and get ready for fire season, according to YubaNet’s website.
Other topics include gardening and safe use of local trails.
In advance of the town hall, #ReadyNevadaCounty is premiering a short movie about the Ponderosa West shaded fuel break.
Register for the webinar by clicking here.
If you want to submit questions ahead of time, email townhall@yubanet.com
