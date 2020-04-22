YubaNet Town Hall April 23: Nevada County status update

The Thursday, April 23, YubaNet Town Hall will give a status update on Nevada County and COVID-19.

Topics will center on public health, the financial relief fund, education and more.

Panelists include Heidi Hall, chairwoman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors; Stephanie Ortiz, executive dean of the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College; Dr. Brian Evans, president of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital; Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools; and Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County public health officer.

The Town Hall is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Register here.

Send your questions for the panelists to townhall@yubanet.com or join live with your questions.