YubaNet Town Hall April 23: Nevada County status update
The Thursday, April 23, YubaNet Town Hall will give a status update on Nevada County and COVID-19.
Topics will center on public health, the financial relief fund, education and more.
Panelists include Heidi Hall, chairwoman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors; Stephanie Ortiz, executive dean of the Nevada County Campus of Sierra College; Dr. Brian Evans, president of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital; Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools; and Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County public health officer.
The Town Hall is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Register here.
Support Local Journalism
Send your questions for the panelists to townhall@yubanet.com or join live with your questions.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User