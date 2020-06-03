YubaNet to host teen town hall June 4

YubaNet is set to host a virtual town hall focusing on Nevada County teens and their support networks on Thursday, June 4.

“Teens are feeling the stress of the world and there are many support networks to help,” a press release from YubaNet stated. “We are looking forward to a robust Q&A in order to learn how teens are doing and share available resources.”

The town hall will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Register here to participate.

Send questions in advance to townhall@yubanet.com

Panelists Include:

Chris Espedal – Director of School Safety, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office

Curtis McMullan – Clinical Supervisor, Nevada County Children’s Behavioral Health

Halli Ellis-Edwards – NEO

Jai Hanes – Social activist, youth counselor for at-risk-youth youth advocate & mentor

Jamal Walker – Creating Communities Beyond Bias

Jeff Santos- Executive Director of Student Services, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Jenn Singer – Friendship Club

Melissa Parrett – Student Services Program Coordinator, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office

Tracy Pepper, Color Me Human

The event will be live streamed on YouTube.