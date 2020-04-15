YubaNet to host noon Thursday online town hall featuring local media

YubaNet at noon Thursday, April 16, will host an online town hall featuring members of the local media.

People can join the virtual meeting through Zoom by visiting http://www.yubanet.com and clicking on the headline: “Virtual Town Hall Thursday at noon — Your local media, how can we help?”

“We want to hear from you — what do we do right, what can be improved?” YubaNet states. “Do you have a suggestion how we can help the community get through these challenging times and beyond?”

Panelists will include representatives from The Union, YubaNet, KVMR and KNCO.

“Like you, we are adjusting to this new normal,’ and we want you to know, we are here for you through it all,” YubaNet states. “If you have questions or just want to share where toilet paper is available, contact us here with your questions: townhall@yubanet.com.”

— The Union staff