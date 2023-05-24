A certificate of recognition was given to Dr. Roger Hicks and Linda Rachmel, R.N. for founding and operating Yubadocs Urgent Care for more than twenty years at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Nevada County board of supervisors meeting held in the chambers of the Rood Center in Nevada City.
The recognition was initiated by Supervisor Heidi Hall representing District 1 who read the certificate aloud.
“Before Yubadocs established the first urgent care clinic in western Nevada County in August 2000, if a person needed to see a doctor and the family physician was unavailable, there was only one option: the emergency department,” according to the certificate.
“Yubadocs Urgent Care clinic was different: faster, less expensive than a visit to the hospital, plus you could walk in without an appointment or even insurance. Thousands of County residents have visited Yubadocs for everything from minor injuries to acute illnesses – all handled with care and compassion.”
A standing applause from all attending the chambers was followed by a tearful thanks from Dr. Hicks.
“The Yuba River is why we moved here in 1997,” Hicks said. “Linda came up with the name Yubadocs because of our outstanding love for the river.”
Urgent care clinics were not well known at the time and the emergency room and primary care doctors felt threatened because they thought it would cause them to lose patients, according to Hicks.
“Over the years,” Hicks said, “the ER realized that we were taking a load off of them by seeing people who did not really need to be in a full service emergency department, and the local primary care docs saw that wwe were seeing their patients when they were closed or did not have appointments.”
Yubadocs also allowed for ROP students, x-ray technicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioner students and others to be trained within their clinic over the years, according to Dr. Hicks after receiving the certificate.
“I really appreciate being recognized in this way. The county, the staff and supervisors recognized the service that we’ve offered to the community for the past 23 years,” Dr. Hicks said in an interview outside of the chambers. “I’m sorry that the landlords of the Fowler Center did not share that.”
Back in April 2023 hundreds of area residents signed a letter of concern when the news of Yubadocs closing their doors.
The Union reached out to the landlords of the Fowler Center for comment regarding the failed negotiations with Hicks and Rachmel, but did not receive a reply by the time this article went to press.
“I’m sorry your situation did not work out,” Lisa Swarthout said. “When I heard that you were going to be closing, it was pretty devastating for the community and people who use your service.”
During the COVID pandemic, Yubadocs provided rapid testing, which was hard to find in the area, according to Ed Scofield who said that during the pandemic, he received a rapid COVID test at Yubadocs when he needed one in a hurry.
“You were a great advocate for good science and you put yourself out there,” Hall said. “It was a very difficult time… and that is exactly what we needed, for medical professionals to talk about science and do it in a way that people could understand.”
In addition to serving the community as urgent care providers, Dr. Hicks and Rachmel were among the founders of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL).
“When the South Yuba River was threatened by dams in the early 1980s, Roger and Linda were among the founders of SYRCL, the South Yuba River Citizens League, stepping up to save the river and winning state Wild & Scenic Rivers status in the process,” according to the certificate read by Hall.
During public comment, many friends and admirers came to the podium to offer personal gratitude, including Terry McAteer, current member of the Nevada County Planning Commission and former county superintendent of schools.
“A long time friend,” McAteer said. “What isn’t in that proclamation is that Linda was the founding board member of the Nevada City School of the Arts. She worked tirelessly to have one of our first charter schools in Nevada County.”
“I was surprised and happy that Terry mentioned that I was a founder of The School for the Arts,” Rachmel said outside the chambers. “That was a lot of work.”
Dr. Marya Hicks, the daughter of Dr. Hicks, works at Dignity Health now with a “quasi-urgent care” department that will become more robust in July.
“She is working half time there and half time in primary care,” Dr. Hicks said.
When the session ended, Dr. Hicks was heard saying to Rachmel, “Well, I better get back to work now.”
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.