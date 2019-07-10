Yuba Watershed Institute workshop focused on how to process and mill local wood

The Yuba Watershed Institute will host a workshop Saturday called “Working with Local Wood: Harvesting, Handling, Processing, & Milling Local Wood to Quality Lumber.”

The workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center, 18601 Pathfinder Way, Nevada City.

Milling your own lumber is more than cutting boards from a log. This workshop will cover the following topics, and more: how to select trees for quality and quantity; how to get the log to the mill, or vice versa; the best way to mill a log for different purposes; and what to do with the boards after milling in order to save your investment and preserve the board’s worth. Both conifer and hardwood species will be discussed.

The presenters at this Saturday workshop have many decades of experience dealing with local woods, which include come of the world’s premier species and some of the most difficult to dry and preserve.

Len Brackett spent five years as an apprentice in Japan learning temple building in the traditional timber framing manner and established East Wind Construction Company on the San Juan Ridge 45 years ago. The rich Japanese cultural understanding and appreciation of conifer wood is deep and fascinating.

Bob Erickson has been a furniture maker since 1969 and brings a wide-ranging knowledge of what it means to work with local hardwoods and the pitfalls of not doing it right. His work is in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art and Los Angeles County Museum plus others.

Theo Killigrew des Tombe has been a timber faller for Cal Fire and a saw mill operator since 1996. He operates a Wood-Mizer LT40 portable sawmill and will display and demonstrate its operation. In the off season he is found in Nashville’s music venues playing and singing his original songs.

Robert Beauchamp has a diverse business plan. He is an accomplished furniture maker, a California walnut sawyer and dealer and a pine cone picking contractor who has climbed many of the largest trees in the world, the giant sequoias. He harvests, mills, and sells California Claro walnut.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org.