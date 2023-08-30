The Yuba Watershed Institute (YWI) invites community members to a public meeting discussing the Little Deer Creek Landscape Resilience Project. This collaborative initiative aims to enhance forest health and reduce wildfire risks in the lower Banner Mountain area, and involves the following key partners: U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT), Sierra Streams Institute (SSI), and private landowners.

“This project is crucial for both ecological resilience and community safety. We aim to substantially reduce the risk of high-severity wildfires by targeting the removal of understory and ladder fuels,” said Chris Friedel, Executive Director at the YWI.