Yuba-Sutter pair missing after Reno trip





The Yuba City Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information about two people reported missing after a Sunday trip to Reno.

According to officials, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. The pair had told family members that they planned to return that night.

After the two failed to show up, Pantoja’s family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Zavala’s family reported his disappearance to the Yuba City Police Department.

Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala.

Provided

“Cell phone pings were performed on both of their cell phones and the last known location of their phones was in Nevada County,” Yuba City Police Department Lt. Michelle Brazil said in a Thursday statement. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has looked in the area where their phones last pinged, but they did not locate them.”

Brazil said the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit is working in collaboration with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on the case. Both agencies have been in contact with the families and are “working to obtain as much information regarding their locations” on Sunday in order to locate them.

Officials believe the pair was last seen driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer with the California license plate 4SNS072.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.