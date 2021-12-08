Yuba County: Woman arrested for 2 counts of attempted murder

From a press release:

On Dec. 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Yuba-Sutter CHP was dispatched to a call of a vehicle blocking the westbound lane of Woodruff Lane, east of Armstrong Road.

An officer arrived and observed the vehicle, a white 2005 Dodge Caravan, was indeed blocking the roadway. While he was checking the vehicle he could hear screaming approximately 100 yards to the west of his location near an irrigation canal. He then observed Taylor Delaine Green, 31, of Dobbins, in some weeds adjacent to the canal. Green was acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

As the officer got closer, he observed Green had a 4-year-old male child face down and smothering him in the muddy embankment. The officer reached for the child, and Green then completely submerged herself and the child in approximately 5 feet of water.

The officer jumped into the canal and was able to free the child from under the water and away from Green. As the officer attempted to crawl up the embankment, Green was fighting with the officer and was trying to pull him and the child back under the water.





The officer fought with Green for several minutes, while holding onto the child in the his other hand. Green then attempted to take the officer’s side arm several times while she continued to violently resist.

A Yuba County sheriff’s sergeant arrived on scene, and the officer was able to hand the child to him with Green still fighting. Multiple other deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Marysville Police Department and CHP officers arrived on scene and Green was eventually taken into custody.

Green will be charged with two counts of attempted homicide, resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s firearm, felony child endangerment, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Source: California Highway Patrol

CHP 288B two counts attempted murder.pdf