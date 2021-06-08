Yuba County fire burns over 300 acres and destroys home, zero percent contained

A fire in Yuba County, near Beale Air Force Base, had burned over 300 acres and destroyed at least one home as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

No one has been injured, authorities said.

The fire, which apparently started around 2 p.m. in the area of Intanko Lane and Spenceville Road, had forced authorities to go door-to-door and evacuate residents in homes that were immediately threatened by the blaze, according to Leslie Williams, a spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. These evacuations were ordered primarily for people leaving on Wichita Way, as well as Kapaka and Intanko lanes, Williams said.

Authorities at Beale Air Force Base were also evacuating some personnel, she added, as the fire appeared to threaten some parts of the base.

Cal Fire units, including a number of air units and fire bulldozers, were on the scene combating the blaze, with assistance from Beale personnel, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge. The fire was zero percent contained as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and had the potential to grow in size as strong winds and dry grass in the affected area is fueling the blaze, Eldridge said.





Some residents north of the immediate evacuation zone were given an advisory evacuation warning, Williams stated. This area under an advisory warning includes swathes of residential properties near Grand Way and Camp Beale Highway, as well as homes around the Waldo Junction to the east, according to a Cal Fire map of the evacuation zones.

People living in these areas should be checking the news and be ready to possibly evacuate if the existing fire expands, Williams said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com