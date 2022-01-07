Yuba County authorities ID human remains found at New Bullards Bar Reservoir

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives say they’ve confirmed the identity of human remains discovered last month near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Camptonville.

The remains belong to 44-year-old Tyler Love, of Grass Valley, who was reported missing Nov. 2 to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and was found dead Dec. 21 by a hiker near Dark Day Campground, a news release states.

The hiker called 911 after finding the remains. Deputies then responded and confirmed they were human.

Love’s official cause of death remains pending autopsy results at this time.

Source: Yuba County Sheriff’s Office