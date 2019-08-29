Yuba County authorities bust Oregon House marijuana grow

Law enforcement shut down a suspected illegal indoor cannabis grow in Oregon House Tuesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 a.m., the Marijuana Eradication Team Yuba, through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba County Code Enforcement, served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Neptune Lane, Oregon House. The residence was found to have been converted into an indoor grow. A total of 901 cannabis plants were eradicated in the search.

Zhanpeng Zeng, 51, was located on site and is believed to have been living in the residence. He was cited by law enforcement for illegal cultivation of marijuana and possessing marijuana for sale.

Law enforcement learned about the grow through a complaint reported to the department, and later confirmed the property’s suspicious energy consumption with PG&E, said Yuba County Sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Carbah.

— Appeal-Democrat