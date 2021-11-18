Youth art to spotlight kindness

The county’s Victims Witness Assistance Center is looking for artists.

Teens aged 14 to 18 are encouraged to submit original artwork for a competition whose winning entry will be shown at the center’s interview room in its Commercial Street office this coming spring.

Young artists are asked to submit original work on an 8.5-by-11-inch unfolded sheet that depicts a “Kindness is Contagious” theme done in a watercolor, latex or acrylic medium. All art work should be submitted in a 12-by-9-inch envelope, hand delivered or mailed to the Nevada County Victim Witness Assistance Center, 201 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA, 95959.

Included with the art must be an explanation of the artist’s motivation for submission, as well as a cover sheet including the artist’s first name, age, school/home school, parent/guardian’s telephone number and email. The entry should not exceed 250 words. All entries must be postmarked by Jan. 3.

“We try to create a welcoming setting for youth victims who’ve been traumatized by neglect or abuse by providing a kid-friendly environment and by avoiding re-victimizing children who already endured physical abuse or neglect,” said Lori Nunnink, senior victim advocate. “When we can make kids more comfortable, they’re more willing to provide information necessary to further our investigations.”





The winning artist will not only be awarded $1,000, but asked to re-create their piece as a mural painted on the wall of the victims witness center interview room using acrylic or a latex-based paint supplied by the center. The entities sponsoring the award include the Grass Valley Police Officers Association, Nevada County Sheriff’s Association, Nevada County Sheriff’s Management Association and the Truckee Police Officer’s Association.

Additionally, children under 14 are also urged to submit artwork on the same theme. The top five selected designs from this category will be framed and displayed at the victims witness center, and each of those artists will receive a $25 Jamba Juice gift certificate in recognition of their successful contribution.

All qualified submissions will be viewed, judged and handpicked by a committee of sponsoring law enforcement agencies.

Submitted artwork will not be returned.

INTERVIEW ROOM

The center’s investigative team includes police departments and the Sheriff’s Office, which work as part of a larger initiative that includes the county’s Child Welfare Services. All are overseen by the District Attorney’s Office.

The safety and just treatment of children in this community is a top priority of his office, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

“To that end we recently brought back quarterly meetings between the various disciplines within our county that are dedicated to providing services to children who may have been abused,” he said. “The goal of these quarterly meetings is to staff the cases we are working on to ensure each agency has access to the information they need … This leads to a better quality of service when all agencies are working together.”

Wilson’s office has worked to ensure that when children need to be interviewed, a prosecutor is always present, along with an advocate. If the presence of a social services worker cannot be ensured, the District Attorney’s Office will contact the proper agency to ensure the appropriate services are provided to the child in need, Wilson said.

“And in the end, with the addition of the mural, it will lead to a softer, kinder and gentler interview room where kids can feel safe at a time in their lives that is often chaotic and scary,” Wilson added.

The operative phrase is “kindness is contagious,” Nunnink said.

“But what does kindness mean to you in creating your artwork? Use your own creativity and life experience to express yourself through your art, what kindness is.”

Nunnink praises both Hap Penaluna, chief of investigations, and Brandon Corchero for working together to revamp the child interview process. They are designing the victim’s interview room based on the success of surrounding counties that made advances in numerous investigations.

“They create a balance in the interview room between too much stimuli and creating a child friendly yet tranquil backdrop,” said Nunnink. “But it’s really important to make these kids aware that they know that they have done nothing wrong in these situations. Investigators ask general questions: What do you like to do on weekends, or what is your favorite subject, to get them more relaxed, and then we go further into the investigation. If we can create that comfortable environment, it sets the foundation in the criminal justice process.”

She added that it is also important that youth have a role in successful outcomes of the investigative process.

“It’s especially helpful when kids step up to help their peers,” she said. “It’s an invaluable opportunity for them to be a part of the community.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com