Young historians visit North Star Mining Museum

Submitted by Jeffrey Boylan

 

Jim Manning, a volunteer at The North Star Mining Museum, talks to a group of 40 third graders from Bell Hill Academy on May 25. This was the first post-pandemic field trip at the museum. “It felt so good after all this time,” said North Star volunteer Jeffrey Boylan. “We’ve rarely had more polite and attentive guests. Our local history is in very capable hands.”
Photo submitted by Jeffrey Boylan.

 

 

