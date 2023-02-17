On Wednesday evening, students from Bear River High School and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning met in the board chambers at the Rood Administration Building to demonstrate their poetry skills and their adeptness at reciting a poem in front of a crowd of spectators.

The Nevada County Poetry Out Loud Championships saw 13 local students putting their best poetic foot forward. The event is presented by Nevada County Arts Council and California Arts Council.

