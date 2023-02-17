On Wednesday evening, students from Bear River High School and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning met in the board chambers at the Rood Administration Building to demonstrate their poetry skills and their adeptness at reciting a poem in front of a crowd of spectators.
The Nevada County Poetry Out Loud Championships saw 13 local students putting their best poetic foot forward. The event is presented by Nevada County Arts Council and California Arts Council.
The intention of the event was to select a winner that will represent Nevada County at the state championships, which will be held in Sacramento.
“What happens after tonight? We choose one finalist who will move with us to the state finals which happen in March and it’s a really special thing,” said Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor.
“Finalists from 58 counties congregate in senate chambers amidst legislators and Californians for the Arts and California Arts Council, all providing a really welcoming space for these kids to show us their stuff,” Tudor added. “From there, one student gets chosen to fly to Washington, D.C. I think they get to go someplace pretty exciting; this place called the White House.”
The students represented their respective schools, taking to the podium to perform their best in hopes of advancing.
CharRon Smith, Vice President of the Sacramento Poetry Center, was on hand to announce the winner’s names and also served as one of the judges.
“Y’all were amazing,” he said. “It gets wilder but you’ll love the journey.”
Ultimately, Sam Uelmen of Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning took home the top prize, thanks to his recitation of Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” “The Coming of the Plague,” by Weldon Kees, and “If We Must Die” by Claude McKay.
“I am really excited about states,” said Uelmen. “I was runner-up last year and I was like, I think I can probably do better next time. I was also like, I know I need to be ready for a failure in case I don’t end up winning. This makes me so incredibly happy. I love poetry.”
The gracious runners-up were Owen Papegaay of Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning and Alex Suehead Flynn of the same school.
The lead coach for the students was Chris Olander, who also served as a judge.
“I call it a competition of yourself,” Olander said. “You are competing against yourself…to be able to get through this thing and do the best you can.
“There’s about five different (judging) categories you have. There’s your poise, articulation, dramatic effect, and then the overall. If you did everything good then you get extra bonus points for it.”
Poetry Out Loud is a National Arts Education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies, according to its website.
Each of the participating students from Wednesday night’s event will be invited to perform at the Sierra Poetry Festival which will take place April 15, 2023 at the Center for the Arts.
“It’s very unusual to have such a sophisticated and welcoming festival every year in such a rural place in California. We are very proud of it,” Tudor said. “These kids are going to go home with a poem they will have for the rest of their lives. So it’s great.”
