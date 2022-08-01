You get what you give: Grass Valley’s 60/40 Group seeks to act selflessly and with intention

There’s a famous song lyric that says, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

That is a notion that has propelled Grass Valley’s 60/40 Group since its inception in March 2021.

The group meets weekly and is made up of a collection of like-minded business people who believe that the more one gives, the more one receives.

“We are a group of business owners who give more than they get,” explained Suzanne Voter, a founder who has clocked over 30 years as a mortgage loan advisor and owns Home Heroes Lending, Inc. “Our primary focus is to give to each other and promote each other’s businesses, as well as the community. We started this group because we have been in networking organizations for decades.

“We want to make this purposeful even though it’s small,” she added. “And we are all our own and each other’s sales team. We are out there sending people each other’s way and that was the primary focus.”

Voter and Joy Porter, a downtown commercial, brand, and lifestyle photographer, founded the group along with Darlene Weiss, owner of Living Waters — a practice which focuses on functional medicine and nutrition colonics — and Haven Caravelli, owner of MEC Roofing and Cleaning and the soon-to-open El Barrio Mexican Market.

The group operates upon memberships, with no more than 20 people involved at a time. Annual fees are paid by each member, and those fees are used to provide sponsorships, assist in community beautification, and to donate to charities and those who are in need. Their newest idea is to ask members to provide a backpack full of school supplies for local children who might not otherwise have the luxury.

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS

They are not messing around, either. Attendance at each meeting is required, with the condition that no member can miss more than three meetings in a six-month period.

“(Ours is) a structured meeting,” added Voter, “and it’s a purposeful meeting. And the reason we meet every week is because that’s how you build trust and relationships. It’s not willy-nilly.”

“It’s super intentional,” said Porter. “The only way you build relationships is by investing in each other on a regular basis.”

In its first nine months, through referral, the group generated over $1.1 million in business between 13 of them.

Caravelli said that 60/40 stands to benefit the community by acting selflessly and with intention.

“I think you’re only as successful as you give out,” Caravelli said. “I think that’s what this group was founded for, because we need to give more than we receive in order to gain more business.

“I know in my own personal practice of business that when I feel stagnant in my business, I give out more. I try to reach out to the community and I see the reward in the influx in my business just from that, because I’m a giver. That’s just what I do by nature.”

The group is passionate about keeping things local and supporting the betterment of Grass Valley. They also like to have fun.

“Our core mantra is, how do we out-serve one another in the community?” said Porter. “And that’s the 60 part; the 60% is we’re always on the forefront of giving more than we receive. And when you do that, you’re going to grow your business naturally. So we serve collectively in the community.”

