You Bet Tour 2020
The Brady family will host the 37th Annual You Bet Tour on Oct. 3, in cooperation with the Nevada County Historical Society. Open to the public, the group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, located at 415 N. Pine St. in Nevada City, on the corner of Cottage and Pine streets. The group will travel by caravan to You Bet, where Jerry Brady will describe points of historical interest, share historical photos and talk about some of the characters that influenced the area. Stops include a former homestead, town site, overlook and historic cemetery. At midday, the tour will reach a hydraulic mining “diggins,” where the group will enjoy lunch and learn about hydraulic mining in the 1930s. The group size averages about 35, and will be outside the entire time. Restrooms available at the last stop. Participants should bring a mask, hand sanitizer, walking shoes for dirt and gravel, lunch, extra water, folding chair and a bee sting kit for those allergic. The tour will conclude by 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jerry Brady at 310-831-3201 or Linda Brady at 408-377-4087.
