 Yoga on the lawn at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Yoga on the lawn at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley

Photos by John Hart
Grace Kendrick, owner of Grass Valley Yoga, closed her business last year because of COVID-19. On Saturday she held a class at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley, drawing several people.
Participants in Saturday’s yoga session listen to Grace Kendrick as she instructs the class.
Yoga students stay balanced during the class.
Breathing is key to the practice of yoga.

