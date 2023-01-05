Tuesday was a busy day inside Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors’ chambers, where seven local officials were sworn into their respective positions. The ceremony was not an official public meeting.
The chambers in the Rood Administration Building were filled with community members, as well as family and friends of the elected.
The Honorable Judge B. Scott Thomsen spoke on what he called “an exciting day for our community.”
“We are going to do a general swearing in,” Thomsen said, “We’re not going to do this one at a time.”
He then swore in second-term District Attorney Jesse Wilson, Treasurer/Tax Collector Tina Vernon, District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek—who will serve a second term—Sheriff Shannan Moon, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona.
“We are going to start off 2023 with a bang, aren’t we?” said Hoek. “I love this place, I love all of you, I love this county, and I just feel honored to be here today.
“We’re going to get a lot of new work done; we are going to get a lot of the old work we didn’t finish. I think this needs to be the year of the heart; I really do. And I think that we can live up to that. I think we can be courteous, I think we can be genuine, and I really think that we can get things done together.”
Vernon will serve her fourth term as Treasurer/Tax Collector, and was grateful for the support of the community and her colleagues.
“I put my heart and soul into this job and I could not do it without the wonderful staff that I have behind me, and all of you,” Vernon said. “Collecting taxes is not an easy job; I am sorry I have to take your money but it really is what makes the rubber hit the road. I look forward to 2023.”
Moon, who will also serve a second term, is a Nevada County native and told the gallery that she feels fortunate to have been born and raised here.
“I think the true heart of who we are as a community did come through (in my first term) and I am definitely honored to be the sheriff of my home town. 2023…I told our staff to put your seatbelts on ‘cause it’s going to be epic. This community is a wonderful place.”
After serving a year and a half as District Attorney, Jesse Wilson will serve another term, having gone uncontested in his election.
“The most rewarding part of the job is certainly working with the people that I do work with.”
Wilson thanked his family, as well as voters.
“Thank you to Nevada County too. It’s an honor to serve the community.”
“I have nothing but thanks to everybody here, the voters of Nevada County,” said Adona, who after her appointment will serve as Clerk-Recorder, taking the reins from retiring Gregory Diaz.
Sheriff Moon performed the ceremonies for Rolf Kleinhans—who will take over as the county’s Assessor—and that of Lisa Swarthout who will represent District 3 following the retirement of Board Member Dan Miller.
“I am totally grateful for the opportunity and I do plan on having fair, accurate, and transparent assessments for all,” Kleinhans said. “That’s an important part. I look forward to doing whatever I can to keep your taxes fair, and preferably low, but we do have to follow state guidelines.”
Kleinhans initially ran for the Assessor position 12 years ago, but was defeated by Sue Horne who had filled the position since. During Tuesday’s speech, Kleinhans gave credit to Horne for honoring her duties, and also doffed his cap to Nevada County Sheriffs, stating they are “one of the finest organizations in our community.”
Swarthout’s no stranger to local government, having served on Grass Valley City Council. She also owned a small local business, Mill Street Clothing, and serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors at The Center for the Arts. She took time to thank her friends and family for their support during her most recent campaign.
“I appreciate how much everybody did to get me elected. I really concur with Supervisor Hoek in let’s make this the year of the heart. I collect hearts and I am going to bring my heart collection into my office to remind me that every decision I make needs to come from the head and the heart. Let’s get started.”