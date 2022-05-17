The Nevada County Gold Country Yacht Club will host its annual regatta in early June at Scotts Flat Reservoir. Above, sailors take part in a heated race at a previous event. The contests are open to all sailors and club membership is not required.

Photo submitted by Doug Coursey.

The Nevada County Gold Country Yacht Club will be hosting its annual Regatta at Scotts Flat Lake on June 3 through 5. Early in-person registration will be at the Yacht Club pavilion at Scotts Flat Lake in the late afternoon on June 3 with the regular registration and the captains’ meeting scheduled for the morning of June 4.

This year’s “atmospheric imbalance propulsion system races” will pit design against talent. Although some boats may have design advantages, the expertise of the sailors will challenge all of the competitors to pit sail boat design against expertise. There will be multiple races and boat classes depending on the weather.

Don Hare will again be officiating and judging the races. There is no truth to the rumor that he can be bribed or influenced by any small sums of money. Membership in a Yacht Club is not required. The contests are open to all sailors.

The Yacht Club will be hosting a ‘“bring your own food and beverage” celebration after the races are completed —assuming all sailors have been accounted for. A complementary continental breakfast for all contestants and their team mates will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, also hosted by the Yacht Club. All fees and regulations of the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) apply. Learn more at http://www.gcyc.net .