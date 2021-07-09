Xfinity suffers service outage in Penn Valley, elsewhere
A service outage in Penn Valley on Friday left Xfinity customers in the area without internet or any other Xfinity service, a company spokesperson said.
Numerous Xfinity customers in Penn Valley reported having lost all service Friday morning, and a tech support representative confirmed that the company’s Penn Valley customers were experiencing an outage that started around 11:40 a.m. All customers living in the 95946 zip code have been affected, the representative said.
Xfinity, formerly known as Comcast, could not yet confirm whether the outage was affecting any customers in Nevada County outside of Penn Valley. However, customers in Rough and Ready, near Empire Mine and in downtown Grass Valley have reported the outage.
The outage is not expected to last more than several hours, per the spokesperson.
It is not yet known what caused the loss of service, but regional outages are commonly caused when the service provider conducts system maintenance, and can also be caused by technical failures with cable wiring or other Xfinity equipment, the representative said.
