Xfinity outages plague Grass Valley

Roughly 2,500 Comcast Cable Xfinity customers are without internet service in the Grass Valley and surrounding regions this morning.

The unplanned outages were experienced by customers beginning at about 7:10 a.m.

Service was initially due to be restored by 8:20 a.m. before being pushed back to 2:15 p.m, and eventually to a 7 p.m. estimated time of restoration.

“Definitely at this moment we are able to identify a problem with the system,” Xfinity customer service representative Amy Bustillo said.

While Bustillo couldn’t be sure what caused the outage, or its origin, she could say that it was likely caused by a “break” in one of the utility lines and that technicians are out in the area working to fix the issue.