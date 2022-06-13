Wrong-way driver crashes into highway median, is arrested
Authorities say they arrested a woman Sunday night after she crashed her vehicle into the center median on Highway 20, west of Gold Flat Road.
Susan Staker, 61, of Grass Valley, was arrested around 9:25 p.m. at the scene and taken to the hospital. She had no injuries from the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Officers later determined that Staker had driven a 2014 Nissan Leaf east in the westbound lanes of the highway from Brunswick Road to where she crashed. “She was determined to be under the influence of alcohol,” reports state.
No other vehicles were involved. Officers closed one lane of westbound Highway 20 for about 45 minutes.
