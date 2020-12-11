Writers for Rights seeks to inform on global issues through community storytelling

Chela Reyna, writer and Nevada County native, has launched a new global impact organization: Writers for Rights. She is calling all readers and writers to help rewrite our world’s narrative.

Writers for Rights is an international literary organization utilizing the power of storytelling to illuminate global issues and ignite action for sustainable change. Chela’s mission is to transform suppression into expression, sickness into health, hate into hope, and poverty into possibilities. She plans to achieve this by:

1. Illuminating global issues through submitted writing of all formats (short fiction, essays, poetry, novel and script excerpts, etc.) compiled in a monthly literary magazine.

2. Building meaningful connections and inspiring conversations as members find solutions in the Society & Guild member discussions and events.

3. Creating positive change for the issues addressed in the writings with a monthly nonprofit partner, organized volunteer work, local chapter events, and support of our focused cause of the month.

Founder Chela Reyna explains that Writers for Rights is a bit like “a writers room, a book club, a peace corps, and a publishing house all interweaved in one inspiring, connected community. We are here to bring voice to as many different perspectives on as many different causes as possible.”

This is an opportunity for writers to launch and be published continuously, to join workshops and interviews with award-winning industry leaders, and to receive live feedback from international readers. Readers can join the movement with great impact, too, by subscribing to the magazine.

Writers for Rights is funded by Patreon Memberships, where readers and writers can choose which level of involvement they would like. All membership funds go directly toward the publication of the magazine, resources for volunteer initiatives, global partners and interviewees, funding for the cause of the month, and everything that makes this movement move.

The first magazine will be released in January 2021 and is currently accepting submissions. For more details or with any questions, you can email chela@ChelaReyna.com. In addition, anyone who belongs to a nonprofit or charity that stands for a cause they believe in is welcomed to email their suggestions.

To learn more about Writers for Rights, you can visit https://www.chelareyna.com/writers-for-rights. To subscribe to the magazine or become part of the movement, visit http://www.patreon.com/ writers-for-rights.

Source: Writers for Rights