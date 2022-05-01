Wreck closes Duggans Road for 2 hours, sends 1 to hospital
A Nevada County man was seriously injured in a Saturday crash after his pickup hit a power pole and a parked vehicle, sending him to the hospital and closing Duggans Road for about two hours, the California Highway Patrol said.
Mark Tate, 62, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup around 11:10 a.m. on Duggans Road, near Kasza Way, when his southbound pickup drifted off the road to the right, a news release states.
“Mr. Tate lost control of the truck and collided with a PG&E power pole,” CHP said. “The power pole sheared off and struck a parked 1991 Toyota 4Runner on the dirt shoulder near the roadway.”
The 4Runner then hit a fence. Both vehicles were towed, and Tate was taken to a Roseville hospital for major, but non-life threatening, injuries, reports state.
Duggans Road was closed for some two hours as PG&E crews removed the downed power lines, CHP said.
“It is expected PG&E crews will be in the area replacing the pole and restoring power throughout Saturday afternoon and possibly into Sunday,” the release states. “PG&E will have a traffic control crew in the area when necessary.”
The wreck remains under investigation.
“Neither alcohol, drugs or excessive speed appear to have been factors in this collision,“ reports state.
